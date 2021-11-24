EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall as more wind is received

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday from high levels as more wind supply was received in the main producer, Germany, while demand indications pointed higher.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 224 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0810 GMT, down 20.9% on the day.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 0.3% to 328 euros, still near Tuesday's contract records.

German wind power supply is expected to nearly double to 19.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day from 10.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Friday level was predicted at 22.4 GW.

French nuclear power availability went down to 68.9% of total capacity from 72.4% on Tuesday. POWER/FR

On the demand side, French power consumption is forecast to rise 1.1 GW to 68.3 GW on the day ahead, when demand in Germany is expected to increase 600 MW GW to 64.5 GW.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 was level at 132 euros/MWh, while oil was mixed and carbon prices up slightly. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was bid lower after closing at 151 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 0.9% to 69.77 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $120 a tonne.

Germany's coalition partners, who are expected to form a new government shortly, agreed in talks to anchor a coal phase out by 2030 in their programme and end power generation from gas by 2040, sources said. Gas heating systems will be banned in new buildings and replaced in existing buildings, they said.

Power and gas exchange EEX plans to launch an index to price hydrogen next year to aid trading of the commodity in the shift to a green economy.

