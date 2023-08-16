EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall as more wind, coal power supplies come in

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Wednesday dropped on forecasts for more wind and coal power output, with demand narrowly mixed.

German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 traded 3.5% down to 107.3 euros ($117.16) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1020 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 101 euros, down 2.1%.

Wind output in Germany was pegged at 7.3 gigawatts (GW) in Germany on Thursday, up from 3.7 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, putting wind gains in France at 400 MW day-on-day to reach 1.7 GW.

French nuclear power availability remained at 58% of installed capacity.

German coal burning capacity for power was seen going up by 800 MW to hit 21.6 GW on Thursday, according to transparency data on the EEX bourse website.

Demand changes were small, with German usage seen 200 MW up at 52.9 GW on the day-ahead, and consumption in France likely down 500 MW at 41 GW, according to Eikon.

In a forward outlook released late on Tuesday, Refinitiv analysts said they were "bullish for the front month, bearish for the front quarter and neutral for the front year."

German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.5% to 141.6 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was 0.3% down at 163 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.6% to 88.55 euros per metric ton.

Sonnen, a German storage battery provider for rooftop solar systems, says it has connected 25,000 homes to the grid, amassing 250 megawatt hours (MWh) of capacity to help power networks manage supply and demand.

Germany's Federal Network Agency issued planning approval for the river Elbe crossing for the SuedLink high voltage power line that will ultimately connect Schleswig Holstein state on the North Sea with the south, delivering mainly wind power

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.