EUROPE POWER-Spot prices edge down as fundamentals seen mostly flat

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European spot power prices dipped on Tuesday as wind supply and demand were both seen edging lower in Germany.

"The fundamental outlook for (Wednesday), in Germany, is remarkably stable day-on-day," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said, adding that there is a mild bullish signal coming from the residual load increases in Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

However, there is also an expected increase in nuclear availability, which partially offsets the increase, Parviero said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 0.9% to 106 euros ($113.96) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0815 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 1% at 99 euros/MWh.

The EPEX SPOT bourse in Paris traded 57.6 terawatt hours (TWh) in August, 15.3% more volume than a year earlier. The bigger day-ahead market gained 7.7% year-on-year while intraday markets grew 40.9%.

German wind power production is forecast to dip 50 megawatts (MW) to 5.8 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday while French supply is expected to fall 1.3 GW to 1.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 68% of total capacity as one reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to edge down 150 MW to 53.9 GW while French consumption is expected to tick up 110 MW to 45.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 dropped 1.3% to 130.75 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 fell 0.9% to 141 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.2% to 84.32 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Evans)

