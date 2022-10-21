EUROPE POWER-Spot prices ease with renewable, nuclear output set to rise

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Europe's nearby power prices fell in Friday's wholesale market trading on prospects of more renewable generation output in both Germany and France, higher nuclear availability, and lower demand due to mild weather.

German baseload power TRDEBD3 for delivery on Monday was bid at 80 euros ($78.07) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, 52.4% below the Friday's delivery price, while the week ahead was down 3.4% at 154.5 euros TRDEBWKD1.

French Monday delivery TRFRBD3 was unquoted after Friday closed at 161 euros.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed wind power output in main producer country Germany will more than double on Monday compared with the Friday level, to stand at 26.8 gigawatts (GW).

French nuclear availability gained five percentage points day-on-day to stand at 51% of available capacity.

Strikes had curbed output on Thursday and ongoing action on Friday took 4.1 GW out of the equation, utility EDF said.

The strike action has not impacted overall European prices much, due to relatively moderate levels of capacity being affected.

ENTSO-E, the lobby of EU transmission grid firms, said in a report ahead of its winter outlook on Dec. 1 that the supply situation could become critical, including a reference to French nuclear unavailability.

But it added the problems looked manageable if coordinated operational measures were taken.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 dropped by 6.5% to 375 euros/MWh while the same French contract TRFRBYZ3 was broadly unchanged at 542.3 euros.

European Union leaders ended another debate on the bloc's response to the energy crunch without agreement on whether to cap gas prices, deciding in the early hours of Friday morning to keep examining options to put a ceiling on costs.

Elsewhere, German retail energy portal Verivox said that at the end of the year, power and gas network charges, which are an important element of final power and gas bills, may increase by nearly a fifth each due to rising costs.

