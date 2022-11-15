EUROPE POWER-Spot prices ease on higher wind power projections

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday, with higher wind speeds on the cards while thermal and nuclear power supply was stable and demand broadly unchanged.

"A substantial increase in wind power supply underpins a strong bearish signal for tomorrow's outlook," Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

Day-ahead power in Germany was down 11.3% at 158.8 euros ($165.09) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT TRDEBD1. In France, Wednesday delivery traded 1.6% down at 185 euros. TRFRD1

German wind power supply on Wednesday is expected to reach 21.9 gigawatts (GW), compared with 14.8 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 53% of available capacity, EDF numbers showed. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German usage on Wednesday was forecast to fall by 300 MW to 60.5 GW while in France it was set to edge up by 200 MW to 51.9 GW.

Consumption next week is expected to rise in France, where many households employ electric heaters.

Further ahead, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.8% at 314.5 euros/MWh while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 remained untraded after closing at 400 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged 0.3% down to 74.99 euros a tonne.

German average gas storage levels stood at 99.89%, data from industry group GIE showed.

News emerged on Monday that Germany will , formerly known as Gazprom Germania, to protect it from bankruptcy and force Russia out of the company.

In France, a finance ministry source said the French state does not plan to break up utility EDF EDF.PA after its nationalisation is completed.

($1 = 0.9619 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

