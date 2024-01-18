EUROPE POWER-Spot prices ease on expected surge in German wind generation

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Thursday on higher German wind power supply forecasts and mixed usage patterns in Germany and France.

LSEG analysis predicted Germany would be a net power exporter thanks to lower consumption on Friday while France should register a demand surge because of cold weather. The divergence is because Germany tends to rely more on gas and oil for heating while French households largely rely on electric heating.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 13.2% at 80.50 euros ($87.65) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 1040 GMT.

French baseload for the day ahead TRFRBD1 shed 0.3% to 84.80 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to rise by 14.9 gigawatts (GW) to 26.9 GW on Friday while solar power output was forecast to rise in both countries.

French nuclear availability was flat at 88% of total capacity. POWER/FR

About 1.4 GW of hydro power could be disrupted by floods in eastern France, operator EDF said in an online note.

The restart of the Bugey 5 reactor remained blocked by workers striking over pay, a representative from French power union FNME-CGT said. EDF data showed the reactor is expected back online on Jan. 21.

Power consumption in France is projected to rise by 5.6 GW to 74.5 GW on Friday in colder weather.

Germany's demand is set to drop to 63.7 GW on Friday, down 800 MW.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 gained 1% to 81.10 euros/MWh, having hit its lowest since December 2021 on Wednesday.

French 2025 baseload TRFRBYZ5 was up 0.1% at 76.40 euros/MWh, its lowest since starting to trade in 2022.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.2% to 63.25 euros a metric ton.

Germany's coal importers group VDKi said imports fell 26.3% last year and noted that Russian origins had been replaced.

Germany's federal energy regulator has mapped out a plan for more efficient allocation of the large sums needed by power and gas grid operators changing to low-carbon energy.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

