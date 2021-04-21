EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop with surge in German wind

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery fell on Wednesday due to a forecast jump of German wind power generation.

German over-the-counter baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was 16.3% down at 50.25 euros ($60.35) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0802 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 fell 3.6% to 70.40 euros.

Power generation from German wind turbines is forecast to over double on Thursday at 23.8 gigawatts (GW) from 11 GW Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to add 3.4 GW to 5.8 GW day on day.

"Looking at the thermal stack, less available lignite is expected in the stack tomorrow," Refinitiv analysts said.

Solar power supply is expected to edge up 90 meagwatts (MW) to 9.4 GW in Germany and add 740 MW to 2.4 GW in France.

French nuclear supply availability remained unchanged at 66.2% of the installed total.POWER/FR

On the demand side, German power usage was forecast to edge down 160 MW to reach 59.9 GW, while that in France is expected to drop by 2.6 GW to 51.3 GW.

Along the forwards curve, the German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 contract, Europe's futures benchmark, rose 0.4% to 57.85 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon prices.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 edged up by 0.4% to 57.50 euros/MWh.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances gained 0.5% to 45.10 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 45.21 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 fell 0.3% to $74.25 a tonne.

The European Union has reached a provisional agreement to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, pushing beyond a previous target but not going as far as environmental campaigners demand.

($1 = 0.8327 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Kim Coghill)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.