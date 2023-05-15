EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on soaring wind output

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped on Monday as German wind supply was expected to jump on Tuesday to this week's peak, while demand is also seen rising.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 82.75 euros ($91.09) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0840 GMT, falling 21.2% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 79.50 euros, down 14.5% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

"Residual load is dropping in Germany on stronger wind supply, compensating for lower solar power generation and higher demand," Refinitiv analysts said.

On the supply side, German wind power production was forecast to surge 16.2 gigawatts (GW) to 22.5 GW on Tuesday, while French wind supply was projected to add 2.6 GW to 7.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to fall throughout the rest of the week, dropping to around 16 GW Wednesday and to around 6 to 8 GW on Thursday and Friday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to add 2 GW day-on-day to 56.7 GW on Tuesday, while French consumption is expected to rise by 2.6 GW to 46.3 GW, Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.6% to 142.75 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid price of 194 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.2% to 88.66 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

