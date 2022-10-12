EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on slight rebound in wind supply

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European spot power contract prices fell on Wednesday as wind power supply was expected to rise throughout the region.

Spot contracts have been trending upward this week on a combination of colder weather and lower wind speeds, and similar prices between 200 and 300 euros are expected for the rest of the week, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

Next week temperatures are expected to be higher than seasonal norms, easing some of the price pressure, while wind speeds are seen staying around average, meaning contracts could be in the same range unless we see large volatility in the gas market, he added.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday was down 7.7% to 253 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1046 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 shed 8.2% to 261.75 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 51% of available capacity, while eight reactors have had their maintenance delayed due to a strike over wages. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to edge up 40 megawatts (MW) to 58.9 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to drop 790 MW to 45.9 GW, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose by 1.4% to 436.95 euros/MWh, tracking rising gas costs and carbon permits. NG/EU

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 gained 1% to 550 eur/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 2.3% to 67.86 euros a tonne.

The question of how, when and whether to cap gas prices is set to dominate another meeting of European Union countries on Wednesday, as they pursue a joint plan to target high gas prices.

Poland said a leak in one of the Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe hit supplies to Germany and was most likely caused by an accident.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jane Merriman)

