EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on rising wind supply

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Monday as power supply from wind turbines is expected to rise throughout the region on Tuesday.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 230 euros ($259.65) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0854 GMT, dropping 20.7% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 19.3% to 266.25 euros.

"While the temperatures throughout the region remain below normal and the market is generally tight, fundamentals are bearish compared to today," Refinitiv analysts said.

The thermal availability in Germany is set to improve compared to today and is higher overall than one week ago, they added.

German wind power supply is expected to add 6.5 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 16.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed levels are expected to reach near 24 GW on Wednesday before dropping to around 11 GW on Thursday and 8 GW on Friday.

Wind power in France is seen adding 3.2 GW to 9.1 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability gained 0.8 percentage points to 71.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise 1.3 GW day-on-day on Tuesday to 67.1 GW while average temperatures in the country are seen up 1.2 degrees Celsius to 1.8C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in France is seen at 69.6 GW on Monday, edging down 30 megawatts (MW), while temperatures are expected to rise 0.7C to 6.4C.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 reached a near eight-week high of 151 euros/MWh, up 1.7%, tracking rising carbon permits and oil.O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 180.80 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.4% to 80.15 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $105 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

