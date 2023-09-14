News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on rising wind power supply

September 14, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European spot power prices dropped on Thursday, pressured by an expected rebound in wind power supply throughout the region and imp[roved French nuclear capacity.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 11.9% at 111.25 euros ($119.42) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0840 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 3.4% to 99 euros/MWh.

"For (Friday) almost all fundamentals point towards a bearish outlook ... consumption is expected to drop while renewable supply is expected to increase," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero.

German wind power production is forecast to rise by 2.5 gigawatts (GW) to 5.9 GW on Friday while French supply is expected to increase by 1.3 GW to 2.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 131.75 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.4% to 82.60 euros per metric ton.

French oil major TotalEnergies announced a call or tenders for the annual production of 500,000 tonnes of so-called green hydrogen in an effort to decarbonise its refineries.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

