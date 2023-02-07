EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on rising German wind supply

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday as wind power output was expected to rise in Germany, although the drop in French prices was more muted as consumption there is seen rising as temperatures fall.

Wind power supply is forecast to increase in Germany and fall in France, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 12.8% to 152.55 euros ($163.37) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1011 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 5.5% to 168 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 4.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 10.7 GW, while French output is projected to drop 3 GW to 2.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 77% of available capacity, while the Chinon 1 and Paluel 1 reactor outages were both delayed by a day. POWER/FR

A against planned pension reforms reduced French power supply by 2.9 GW and disrupted petrol deliveries to fuel stations.

Power demand in Germany is projected to fall 1.1 GW day-on-day to 63.1 GW while consumption in France is expected to rise 1.4 GW to 68.7 GW.

Average temperatures in France are expected to dip 0.8 degrees Celsius to 2.1C while in Germany temperatures are seen flat at -0.9C.

Some weather scenarios next week could lead to France being a major exporter, as residual load could drop below 40 GW, Emeric de Vigan, vice president of power at data and analytics firm Kpler, said in a tweet.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 4% to 169 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 177.95 and 183.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked down 0.1% to 89.50 euros a tonne.

European Union lawmakers will vote next week on plans to auction carbon permits early to raise cash for countries to quit Russian gas, soothing concerns of a postponed vote that some analysts said helped to drive up carbon prices last week.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Susan Fenton)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.