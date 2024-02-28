EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on jump in German wind supply

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday as wind power supply in Germany was expected to nearly triple on Thursday.

German baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was down 13.7% at 62.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1020 GMT.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power dropped 9.8% to 62.50 euros/MWh.

"We expect coupled prices for Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium for many hours over the next day," LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said, adding that the fundamental situation points in the bearish direction.

German wind power output is expected to rise by 13.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 21 GW, while French wind output is expected to increase 4.2 GW to 8.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

Germany's Bundesnetzagentur network regulator has launched a tender process for 5.5 GW of offshore wind energy with bids due by Aug. 1, it said.

Supply from solar panels in Germany is seen rising by 1.3 GW on Thursday to 7.1 GW.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 rose 2% to 56.91 euros a metric ton.

"Electricity prices are largely back to pre-crisis levels thanks to boosted natural gas production, the clean energy boom, and mild winter weather," said Norbert Rücker, Head Economics and Next Generation Research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

He added that while the weather factor was temporary, price pressure arising from investments in renewables and LNG would be around for the long term.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Kim Coghill)

