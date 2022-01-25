EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on gain in wind supply

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell in wholesale market trading on Tuesday, with wind power supply forecast to rise throughout the region on Wednesday.

German wind is set to increase steadily towards 30 GW on Wednesday during the day and the 840 megawatt (MW) Karlsruhe 8 hard coal plant is expected to return in the morning, Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Wednesday in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 18.7% to 223.50 euros ($252.26) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1028 GMT.

The equivalent day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 1.9% to 270 euros.

German wind power output is expected to more than triple to 18.8 gigawatts (GW), up 13.3 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average wind supply in the country is expected to reach around 38 GW on Thursday before dipping to 30 GW Friday, and is seen remaining high through the weekend.

Power from French wind turbines is seen jumping 560 MW on Wednesday to 830 MW, the data showed.

Available nuclear capacity in France remained unchanged at 82.5% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Strikes from unions have had limited impact on supply Tuesday, data from French power group EDF EDF.PA showed.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to shed 880 MW to 64.8 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France is expected to add 230 MW to 76.4 GW.

Along the curve, forward prices gained, tracking rising carbon permits and oil prices. O/R

German 2023 baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.7% to 130 euros/MWh, after reaching a high since Jan. 7 at 131 euros earlier.

The equivalent French year-ahead contract TRFRBYZ3 rose 0.8% to 137 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.8% to 80.41 euros per tonne.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have declined.

($1 = 0.8860 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.