EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop on expected wind power boost

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European spot power prices for Tuesday dropped on Monday, pressured by an expected rise in German wind power supply.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 114 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT, down 4.2% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 5% to 115 euros per MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to rise by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) to 23.1 GW on Tuesday while French output is expected to fall by 3.4 GW to 9.9 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind power output is expected to fall back to 10 GW on Wednesday and 8 GW on Thursday, then rebound to around 21 GW on Friday.

Residual load is set to decrease in Germany with rising wind power supply, but it should increase in neighbouring countries, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said, adding that the thermal stack is improved with more French nuclear power supply and German coal-fired power.

French nuclear power availability rose by two percentage points to 74% of total capacity. POWER/FR

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 1.3 GW to 64 GW on Tuesday while demand in France was projected to rise by 1.4 GW to 63 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 shed 3.1% to 101.70 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was down 3.3% at 103.25 euros/MWh for the contract's lowest since January 2022.

An upgrade to the European Union's power grids is due to be implemented in 18 months and EV charging station power shortages are also set to be addressed, but industry groups said red tape is hampering progress.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.