EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as wind supply rises

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of increasing wind supply throughout the region.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 10% to 56.70 euros ($61.26) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1044 GMT, while French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power fell 12.2% to 55.75 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to rise by 6.1 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 30.8 GW, while French wind supply was expected to add 5.8 GW to 9.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind supply is expected to rise further, to about 37 GW on Thursday, and then drop to 34 GW on Friday before halving over the weekend.

A decrease in residual load is expected in Germany on the back of more wind power output, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said, adding that higher lignite capacity was also expected.

French nuclear availability was flat at 77% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is seen flat at 60 GW on Wednesday while demand in France is expected to edge up 520 MW to 55.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 edged up 0.6% at 69.60 euros/MWh, while the French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 was down 1.2% at 68.40 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 were down 0.9% at 56.37 euros a metric ton.

($1=0.9256 euros)

