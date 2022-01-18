EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as wind supply rises

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday, with wind power supply forecast to rise throughout the region on Wednesday.

Higher exports are expected from Germany day on day, Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Wednesday in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 29.5% to 165 euros ($187.97) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0935 GMT.

The equivalent day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 lowered 3.1% to 231.50 euros.

German wind power output is expected to double to 23.9 gigawatts (GW), up 13.3 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is seen edging up 690 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 3.4 GW, the data showed.

Available nuclear capacity in France remained unchanged at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The CEO of EDF EDF.PA broke with convention to express "real shock" after the utility was told to sell more power to rivals at below market prices.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to add 1.2 GW to 65.6 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France is expected to shed 630 MW to 76.1 GW.

The average temperature in Germany is seen down 1.1 degrees Celsius to 2.5C, while that in France is expected to add 0.4C to 3.9C, the data showed.

German 2023 baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 0.4% to 116 euros/MWh.

The French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 124.35 euros Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 dipped 0.3% to 80.41 euros per tonne.

Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline increased on Tuesday morning, moving eastward for the 29th successive day.

The French Finance Minister reaffirmed the need to improve the functioning of the European energy market amid high prices.

Experts advising on the European Union's sustainable finance taxonomy are concerned a draft plan relies too heavily on promises to make those fuels green in the future.

($1 = 0.8778 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

