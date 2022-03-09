EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as wind set to rise

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Spot power prices fell on Wednesday as wind generation was set to jump throughout the region while demand is seen to be lower.

"Thanks to increased renewable supply, the German residual load drops day-on-day in most hours," Refinitiv analysts said.

"As a consequence, coal - rather than gas - will be on the margin for several hours during the day. We expect this to have a clear bearish price impact," they added.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery fell 37.1% to 286 euros ($314.11) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1049 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 25.8% to 356 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to nearly double to 17.2 gigawatts (GW) day on day, up 8.3 GW, while that in France is seen adding 540 megawatts (MW) to 4.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power demand in Germany is seen down 190 MW on Wednesday at 61.4 GW, while consumption in France is projected to shed 590 MW to 61.8 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German and French baseload front-month and front-quarter power contracts for 2022 fell in early trading Wednesday. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 5.1% to 178 euros/MWh, down with fuels. NG/EUO/R

The United States has announced a ban on Russian oil while the European Union is targetting senior Russian officials and oligarchs with a new sanctions package.

As the U.S. has not imposed any secondary sanctions forcing other countries to likewise halt their oil imports from Russia, the quantities affected shouldn't put excessive strain on the market, analysts at Commerzbank said.

Theoretically, the U.S. could even offset the outages from Russia with its own production, they added.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 dipped 0.9% to 215 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 5.8% to 72.45 euros a tonne. The contract fell sharply from around 95 euros since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Based on historical data, there seems to be compliance interest for buying some of the dip in this market around 65 to 67 euros levels, Head of analysis at Greenfact Marcus Ferdinand said.

This coincides with the news that Germany would not consider prolonging its nuclear fleet and that the European commission does not currently plan to intervene in the EU emissions trading system, which put bullish pressure on the market, he added.

($1 = 0.9105 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

