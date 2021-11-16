EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as wind power jumps

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Tuesday, as wind supply is expected to soar throughout the region.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 27% to 170 euros ($193.27) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0910 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 7.9% to 211.75 euros.

"With somewhat warmer temperatures and stronger wind production we see around 18 GWh/h lower residual load throughout the region," Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind power supply is expected to jump by nearly 13 gigawatts (GW) to 15.2 GW day-on-day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Analysis showed that levels are seen rising to 26 GW Thursday and 29 GW on Friday.

French wind supply is seen up 1.1 GW to 2.1 GW.

French nuclear power availability rose 2.9 percentage points to 74.2% of installed capacity as two reactors returned online. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to shed 520 megawatts (MW) to 62.1 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is expected to drop 1.1 GW to 60.8 GW, the data showed.

Average temperatures are expected to rise by 1 degree Celsius in Germany to 6.2C and gain 1.1C to 9.4C in France, the data showed.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 1.5% to 121.75 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon and fuel prices. O/R

The same French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 128.25 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.1% at 67.30 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 gained 3.9% to $106 a tonne.

The cost competitiveness of renewable has increased as a result of rising gas prices this year, a Bernstein research note said, saying this was evidenced by more momentum in corporate PPAs, where companies seek to lock in expressly defined renewable production.

German chemicals giant BASF signed a 25-year offshore wind PPA with Denmark's Orsted last week.

($1 = 0.8796 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.