EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as renewable supply rises

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Monday as wind and solar power supply was expected to rise in Germany.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 67 euros ($72.45) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0908 GMT, down 14.1% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

The French day-ahead TRFRBD1 was at 46 euros/MWh.

On the supply side, German wind power output was expected to rise 6.1 (GW) on Tuesday to 18.2 GW, while French output was expected to tick up 180 megawatts (MW) to 5.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is also seen rising, up 2.3 GW to 11.1 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

"Renewable supply points in the bearish direction in Germany (on Tuesday)," LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said, adding the country is expected to be a net exporter after the early hours.

French nuclear availability dipped one percentage point to 69% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1.4 GW to 56.5 GW on Tuesday, while demand in France is projected to add 1.3 GW to 51 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was up 3% at 83.15 euros/MWh, while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 was untraded with a bid price of 78.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 rose 3.7% to 63.77 euros a metric ton.

Carbon has shown a strong correlation with gas prices over the last couple months, and that is expected to continue in the near term, Veyt analyst Marcus Ferdinand said.

($1 = 0.9247 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Evans)

