EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as German wind supply set to rise

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday, with wind power output expected to rise in Germany and consumption seen lower throughout the region.

"The residual load in Germany is reduced in most hours, especially in the afternoon and evening, thanks to rising wind power and slightly reduced consumption," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 9.4% to 183 euros ($198.61) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1014 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 6.4% to 191 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 1.7 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 7.4 GW while French output is projected to fall by 3.4 GW to 2.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 73% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The Jan. 31 French national strike is not seen as a threat to French power supply as temperatures are seen rebounding to seasonal normal temperatures this weekend, Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl told Reuters.

"Assuming no further unplanned outages this week we expect the French system to balance, with prices peaking tomorrow," Gerl added.

The hardline CGT trade union urged workers on Monday to take part in rolling actions before the strike next Tuesday.

Power demand in Germany is projected to fall 90 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 63.1 GW while consumption in France is expected to drop 240 MW to 74.7 GW.

The European Commission said that European Union proposals to overhaul its electricity market will attempt to better protect consumers from short-term swings in fossil fuel prices.

However, the danger in the proposed reforms is the risk of sacrificing long term net-zero carbon goals for short-term gains in order to try and stabilise the market, ICIS analyst Matt Jones said.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 10.4% to 168.50 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with an ask price of 190.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2.1% to 83.69 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9214 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

