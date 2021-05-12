EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down with lower demand

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery fell on Wednesday as demand is seen falling ahead of the holiday, while nuclear availability rose in France.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 dropped 19.2% by 0919 GMT to 56.35 euros a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 20.2% to 55.25 euros.

The German price for Friday delivery TRDEBD2 dipped to 64.75 euros/MWh, down 7.2% compared to the price paid for Wednesday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD2 shed 8.3% to 63.50 euros/MWh.

With a bridge day on Friday, demand is seen lower than Wednesday, while wind and solar supply is seen rising, Refinitiv analysts said.

German power usage was forecast to tumble 12.9 gigawatts (GW) to 46 GW during the Thursday Ascension Day holiday, and then rise to 52.3 GW on Friday.

French consumption is expected to drop 3.5 GW to 44.3 GW Thursday, then lift to 45.8 GW on Friday.

French nuclear power availability added 2.1 percentage points to 66.8% of capacity as a reactor returned online from maintenance. POWER/FR

Wind power supply is expected to fall in Germany by 1.9 GW to 6.9 GW and French is seen rising 2.1 GW to 5.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to add 1.3 GW in Germany to 5.5 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 rose 2.3% to a contract record 67.70 euros/MWh, tracking stronger carbon permits and rising fuel prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 surged 3% to a contract record of 67.70 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.4% to 54.29 euros a tonne after reaching a high of 54.38 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $79.40 a tonne Tuesday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Kim Coghill)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.