EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down or more wind

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Wednesday on an expected rise in wind power generation throughout the region.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 12.3% to 180 euros ($206.14) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 6.4% to 186.75 euros.

"Residual load is reduced in Germany day on day, in particular during the second half of the day," Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind power supply is expected to rise by 8.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 11.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are forecast to rise to around 15 GW Friday and about 18 GW Monday.

French wind power output is expected to gain 1 GW to 3.9 GW on Thursday.

French nuclear power fell 1.4 percentage points to 70.7% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French consumption is forecast to add 2.6 GW to 59.7 GW, while average temperatures in the region are seen dipping 1.3 degrees Celsius to 7.6C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power usage in Germany is expected to tick up 160 megawatts (MW) to 62 GW on Thursday, the data showed.

Further along the curve, forward contracts gained with rising carbon permits.

German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 rose 5.8% to 114.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was up 3.2% at 121.05 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 0.9% to 59.98 euros a tonne.

The French December contract TRFRBMZ1 was up 5.5% at 212 euros/MWh, while the equivalent German contract TRDEBMZ1 added 3.9% to 160 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $101 a tonne Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8635 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

