EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down on strong wind supply

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Monday as wind supply in Germany was expected to stay at high levels.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 42.40 euros ($45.58) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0957 GMT, down 21.1% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power dropped 26.3% to 51.25 euros/MWh.

"We expect coupled prices for Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium for the first half of (Tuesday)," LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said, adding that Germany is expected to remain a net exporter.

On the supply side, German wind power output was expected to rise 1.1 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 45.1 GW while French output was expected to gain 4.8 GW to 10.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed wind power supply in Germany is expected to fall on Wednesday and Thursday to 25 GW and 16 GW respectively, before rising on Friday to 29 GW.

French nuclear availability fell five percentage points to 77% of total capacity as four reactors went offline since Friday. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1.7 GW to 61.6 GW on Tuesday while demand in France is projected to add 1.1 GW to 58.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 0.1% at 80.65 euros/MWh while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 was untraded with a bid price at 79.70 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 0.6% to 63.02 euros a metric ton.

"Mild and windy weather this week will limit the need for emission-intensive power generation and thereby the need for (carbon allowances)," Veyt analyst Marcus Ferdinand said.

"The weak demand due to mild winter weather has kept pressure on the gas market which is reflected in the bearish (carbon) price environment and not likely to change soon," he added.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.