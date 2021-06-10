EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down on rising wind power supply

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery slid on Thursday on a forecast of rising wind power supply in Germany and France.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 shed 4.5% at 0824 GMT to 74.75 euros ($90.88) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 3.2% to 74.70 euros.

German TSO 50Hertz said latest weather forecasts for Thursday allowed for the possible reduction of solar power output of less than 4 GW from a solar eclipse.

This is less than 10% of Germany's total installed solar generation capacity. The event will happen for just over two hours around midday.

Wind power supply is expected to rise in Germany by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) to 5.1 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power is seen up 790 megawatts (MW) to 1.7 GW, the data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to add 690 MW to 10.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 68.9% of capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to shed 1.1 GW to 56.8 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to edge down 30 MW to stay around 45.3 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 gained 0.5% to 65.95 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 ticked up 0.2% at 67 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dipped 0.1% to 53.44 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $81.10 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8225 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.