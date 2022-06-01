EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down on higher renewables supply

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices dropped on Wednesday, with renewables supply expected to rise throughout the region on Thursday.

"Tomorrow's wind (power) production will gain strength," Refinitiv analysts said.

German delivery of baseload power TRDEBD1 for Thursday fell 19.2% to 189.50 euros ($203.13) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0937 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 was down 7.8% at 195.50 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to gain 3.5 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 8.4 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar power supply is expected to add 1.3 GW to 12.5 GW, the data showed.

Power supply from wind turbines in France was set to add 1.8 GW to reach 3.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 52.1% of total capacity. POWER/FR

French nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA announced a strike notice for Thursday June 2. Recent strikes have not had a major impact on nuclear power production in the country.

The French energy regulator said EDF should sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals next year to limit the rise in electricity prices.

Consumption in Germany was projected to fall by 800 megawatts (MW) to 55.9 GW on Thursday while demand in France is expected to rise by 240 MW to 45.4 GW.

The average temperature in France is forecast to rise by 1.6 degrees Celsius to 20.1C on Thursday.

German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ3 was flat at 239 euros/MWh.

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after Tuesday's close at 290.50 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 0.9% to 84.77 euros a tonne.

Russian gas flows to Europe fell after Moscow widened European cuts and halted Dutch, Danish and German contracts over refusals to accept Moscow's roubles-for-gas payment scheme.

($1 = 0.9329 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

