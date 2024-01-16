News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down as temperatures seen rising

January 16, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices slid on Tuesday on expectations of increasing wind supply in France, while rising temperatures are also expected to drive down demand Wednesday.

German baseload power for Tuesday ticked down 0.3% to 99 euros ($107.92) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0903 GMT.

French day-ahead power fell 8.2% to 93 euros/MWh.

French wind power output was expected to jump by 5.9 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 7.9 GW while German wind supply was expected to shed 4.7 GW to 15 GW, LSEG data showed.

"French residual load is forecast to decrease (on Wednesday) by more than 10 GW, on the back of a sizable increase in temperature and an increase in internal wind power supply," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said.

French nuclear availability was flat at 88% of total capacity. [POWER/FR]

Power consumption in France is seen dropping 5.9 GW to 69.9 GW as average temperatures in the country are expected to rise 4.3 degrees Celsius to 7.2C, LSEG data showed.

Demand in Germany is seen increasing, adding 1.1 GW to 6.5 GW while average temperatures in the country are also seen up 1.4C to minus 0.4C, the data showed.

German year-ahead power was down 1.4% at 83.90 euros/MWh while the French 2025 baseload contract was untraded after closing Monday at 81 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 dropped 2.2% to 65.80 euros a metric ton.

Four tankers used for shipments of Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) have resumed course after pausing for several days amid maritime attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in the Red Sea, LSEG shiptracking data showed. ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73)) Keywords: EUROPE ELECTRICITY/

