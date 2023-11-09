EUROPE POWER-Spot prices down as French wind supply seen rising

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European spot power prices dropped on Thursday, with wind supply expected to rise in France and fall in Germany, which is offset by lower demand and more solar in the country.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 shed 3.5% to 96.25 euros ($102.95) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0911 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 6.9% to 94.50 euros/MWh.

"Only a small increase in residual load day on day in Germany (on Friday) due to lower wind output being compensated by lower consumption and higher solar output," LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

German wind power production is forecast to fall 2 gigawatts (GW) to 22.2 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to rise 2.1 GW to 12.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is set to add 590 megawatts (MW) to 2.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 63% of total capacity, while the unplanned outage at the Paluel 3 reactor was extended to Nov 11. POWER/FR

An unplanned outage at the Cattenom 2 reactor was extended to Nov. 9 following a fault in the regional electricity dispatching system, and the team will begin to restore power when the situation is fixed, operator EDF said.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.9% to 114.90 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 116.50 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.1% at 75.78 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

