EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge on projected plunge in German wind power

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - European spot power prices split in early Tuesday trading, driven by a projected slide in German wind power generation and strong nuclear availability in France.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was up 15.9% at 126 euros ($135.30) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0836 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 slipped 1.4% to 103 euros/MWh.

"(Thursday's) outlook is bullish, driven by a stark decrease in wind power supply," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero.

German wind power production is forecast to plunge by 7.5 gigawatts (GW) to 3.3 GW on Thursday while French supply is expected to drop 600 megawatts (MW) to 740 MW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is seen up 3.4 GW on Thursday at 9.8 GW, the data showed.

Europe's gas demand is down significantly compared with the decade before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with high prices having forced power generators and industrial customers to turn to alternatives or reduce consumption.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 0.1% at 127.50 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was unchanged after closing at 131.25 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

The lower prices on German forward contracts compared with their French counterparts has been shifting, with the October contract reversing a trend that has prevailed since June. TRFRBMV3TRDEBMV3

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.5% to 81.54 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9313 euros)

