EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge on lower German wind supply

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts diverged on Monday as wind supply is expected to fall by more than half in Germany but solar power is seen rising in the country.

"Residual load is lifted in Germany, and overall higher in the surrounding area," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that their short-term model forecast a lower price in Germany compared to France, Austria and Belgium.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 rose to 278 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) by 1000 GMT, up 4.1% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 0.6% to 328 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to drop 5.8 gigawatts (GW) to 5.3 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen edging down 980 megawatts (MW) to remain around 2.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

However, power from German solar panels is seen gaining 3.5 GW to 13.3 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 50% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Hydro power reduction from strikes in France was about 1.4 GW around midday, data from EDF EDF.PA showed.

Demand was forecast to rise by 1.6 GW to 56.6 GW in Germany on Tuesday and 480 MW to 47.3 GW in France.

Along the curve, the German forward contracts fell across the board, except the third-quarter 2022 contract, as the country announced steps to boost gas storage and plans to rely on more coal during periods of high demand. 0#TRDEB:

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 3.3% to 226.80 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 308 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 1.6% to 83.66 euros a tonne.

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were slightly higher on Monday morning, while deliveries via Ukraine remained steady and eastward flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell compared to last week, operator data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

