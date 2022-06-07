EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge as wind supply falls in Germany and rises in France

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - European spot power prices diverged on Tuesday with wind supply expected to slump in Germany and rise only slightly in France, while demand was seen climbing in both countries after the end of the Whit Monday holiday.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Wednesday had ticked up 0.8% to 188.75 euros ($201.37) a megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1027 GMT. The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 price, meanwhile, was down 3.7% at 189.75 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to slide 7.8 GWX day-on-day to 5.1 GW on Wednesday, Refining nEiko data showed.

Refining analysis showed average levels of wind power in the country were expected to climb back to nearly 9 GW on Thursday and then drop to about 6.5 GWX Friday.

Solar power production in Germany was expected to rise 1.7 GWX to 9.5 GW, the data showed.

Power supply from wind turbines in France was seen rising 1.6 GWX to 6.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 51.4% of available capacity.[Power]

Consumption in Germany was seen rising 3.1 GW to 57.1 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France was expected to be 1.4 GW higher at 45.8 GW.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 shed 1.2% to hit 245 euros/MWh after reaching a contract high of 248 euros Monday.

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 reached a contract high of 315.50 euros/MWh, up 0.3%.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 0.8% to 82.10 euros a tonne.

Nervousness has increased ahead of Wednesday's vote on the reform of European Union emissions trading in the EU parliament, analysts at Commerzbank said in a research note.

"The cause for concern is presumably an amendment proposed by a group of MEPs that would only allow emitters and their financial intermediaries to buy and sell allowances, thereby limiting the market access of financial investors," they said.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Clarke)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

