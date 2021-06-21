EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge as renewable generation falls in Germany

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Tuesday delivery diverged on Monday, as renewable generation in Germany is expected to decline while temperatures are seen down in France and Germany.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 83.50 euros ($99.26) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT, edging down 0.6% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 0.6% to 82.50 euros/MWh.

The German Wednesday contract TRDEBD2 was at 89 euros/MWh, and the Thursday contract TRDEBD3 was trading at 90 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is expected to shed 4.9 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 7.7 GW and that in France is seen up 1.2 GW to 3.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power generation from solar panels in Germany is seen falling 1 GW to 8.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability added 2.1 percentage points to 68.1% of capacity. POWER/FR

French power unions are calling for a strike on Tuesday. Recent strikes have had minimal impact on nuclear output.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind power supply is expected to fall again on Wednesday and Thursday to around 4 GW, before rising to about 6 GW Friday.

German power usage was forecast to edge up by 650 megawatts (MW) to 59.7 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen adding 420 MW to 45.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The average temperature in Germany is expected to shed 3.9 degrees Celsius to 17.9C on Tuesday and is seen down in France 2C to 18.5C, the data showed.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 0.9% at 66.85 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 67.30 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.7% at 52.27 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $82.60 a tonne Friday.

($1 = 0.8412 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Giles Elgood)

