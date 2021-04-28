EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge as German wind, French demand set to rise

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery diverged on Wednesday as wind power supply is seen jumping in Germany while demand is up in France.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 3.3% by 0847 GMT to 59 euros ($71.24) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 5.6% to 68 euros.

"Reduced solar power generation is overcompensated by a strong wind supply, resulting in a reduction of residual load," Refinitiv analysts said.

Wind power supply is expected to surge in Germany to 17.4 gigawatts (GW) from 10 GW and French supply to more than double to 3 GW from 1.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to drop by 3 GW in Germany to 7.9 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that average wind power supply in Germany is expected to drop on Friday and Monday to between 8 and 9 GW before jumping to around 27 GW next Tuesday.

On the demand side, German power usage was forecast to drop 490 megawatts (MW) to 58 GW by Wednesday, with French consumption rising by an expected 1.3 GW to 49.7 GW.

Average temperatures in Germany are forecast to rise by 0.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 11.8C while dropping 1.2C to 12.2C in France, Refinitiv data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 ticked up 0.1% to 58.90 euros/MWh, tracking stronger carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was also up 0.1% at 58.90 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.5% to 48.03 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $74.75 a tonne Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

