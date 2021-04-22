EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge as German wind, French demand set to drop

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery diverged on Thursday as German wind power production is seen falling while demand in France is also expected to drop as the average temperature in the country is forecast to rise.

The price of over-the-counter baseload power for Friday delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 jumped 21.5% to 60.75 euros ($73.12) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0826 GMT.

The French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1 dropped 9.2% to 64 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to drop 9.4 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 14.4 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to dip by 170 megawatts (MW) to 5.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 66.2% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The next scheduled round of maintenance is expected to take three reactors offline on May 2.

French electricity demand is forecast to shed 1.6 GW to 49.7 GW while the average temperature in the country is expected to add 0.6 degrees Celsius to 13.7C, Refinitiv data showed.

Consumption in Germany is expected to fall by 1.1 GW to 58.7 GW, the data showed.

Week-ahead prices were up about 4.3% in Germany and 2.5% in France as German wind power supply is expected to stay between 6 and 11 GW throughout next week, Refinitiv data showed.

Further along the curve, year-ahead prices reached new highs, tracking carbon permits.

The German Cal '22 baseload power TRDEBYZ2 gained 0.8% to 58.90 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 59 euros earlier.

The French 2022 contract TRFRBYZ2 reached a contract high of 58.50 euros/MWh, up 2.2%.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.6% to 46.66 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 46.87 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 increased 0.9% to $75.50 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8308 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Jane Merriman)

