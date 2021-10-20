EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge as German wind and French demand rise

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices diverged on Wednesday as wind supply in Germany was seen rising, while lower temperatures push up demand in France.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 19.9% to 52.50 euros ($61.04) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0914 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 13.7% to 134.75 euros.

German wind supply is expected to gain 5.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 41.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are seen falling to around 36 GW Friday, and are expected to come in lower early next week and rise throughout.

French wind output is expected to shed 2.6 GW to 8.3 GW on Thursday.

French nuclear power availability dropped 0.5 percentage points to 74.2% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, French consumption is forecast to rise by 1.7 GW to 49.8 GW on Thursday, the data showed.

Average temperatures in France are seen falling 3.2 degrees Celsius to 14.4C, the data showed.

Power usage in Germany is expected to add 210 megawatts (MW) to 61 GW, while temperatures are seen down 3.6C to 11.5C.

German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 rose 2.7% to 126.10 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 133.05 euros/MWh Tuesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.6% to 55.96 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $143 a tonne Tuesday.

Vontobel Asset Management said in a research note that European winter weather would be decisive for gas prices, which are related to currently inflated power and coal prices.

They added that if by year-end temperatures were just one degree Celsius above normal, prices might normalise, Otherwise, demand would have to be reduced.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.