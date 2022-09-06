EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge as German renewables plummet

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European power contracts diverged on Tuesday, with falling renewable supply lifting the spot price in Germany and increased nuclear supply weighing on the French next-day price.

Refinitiv analysts said they expected high prices in the evening, where their forecast indicates German imports due to lower wind supply.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 was up 7% to 475 euros ($472.63) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0908 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 13.6% to 494 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to halve to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, while that in France is seen up 1.1 GW to 4 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French nuclear availability gained 1.5 percentage points to 45% of availabile capacity as a 900 megawatt (MW) reactor returned online. The restart of the Cruas 4 reactor was delayed two days to Sept. 8. POWER/FR

France is expected to pick the new boss of nuclear operator EDF in the next few days.

Germany plans to keep two of its three remaining nuclear power stations on standby, beyond a year-end deadline to ditch the fuel, to ensure enough electricity supply through the winter during a gas crunch.

Demand was forecast to rise by just under 1 GW in Germany on Wednesday to 57.9 GW and is expected to fall in France by 320 MW to 45.2 GW, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 shed 4.5% to 530 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 790 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 4.1% to 71.42 euros a tonne.

France's biggest aluminium smelter, plans to reduce production by one-fifth in response to mounting electricity prices, while the energy minister said France had filled its strategic gas reserves to maximum level.

($1 = 1.0050 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Mark Potter)

