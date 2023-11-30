EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip with decrease in German demand

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European spot power prices edged down on Thursday as German demand is seen sliding, while wind supply is also expected to fall slightly.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 shed 2.4% to 162 euros ($176.42) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0956 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 2.3% to 161 euros/MWh.

Wind output remains muted and residual load remains stable in Germany throughout the day, with a similar daily profile as Wednesday, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

Power demand in Germany is seen edging down 880 megawatts (MW) to 63.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, while that in France is expected to tick up 200 MW to 63.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

On the supply side, German wind power production is forecast to dip 420 MW to 3.5 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to drop 720 MW to 2.9 GW, the data showed.

Meanwhile, solar power supply in Germany is set to shed 530 megawatts (MW) to 1.2 GW, the data showed.

More than 400 companies involved in Europe's solar power sector urged policymakers not to launch a trade investigation that could lead to EU tariffs on imported solar products.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 74% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Nuclear operator EDF said that the Golfech 2 reactor would need to save 14 days of fuel before its next refueling date in August 2024 through load limitations or outages.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 1.1% to 101.75 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid price of 104 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.6% at 71.43 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Miral Fahmy)

