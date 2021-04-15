EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip on wind power boost

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery slid on Thursday, pressured by an expected fall in wind power supply.

The price of over-the-counter baseload power for Friday delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 9.6% to 63.25 euros ($75.80) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0851 GMT.

The French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1 dropped 6.8% to 72.25 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to add 3.4 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 9.7 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to rise by 370 megawatts (MW) to 4.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose by 1.5 percentage points to 66.2% of installed capacity as the Tricastin 4 reactor returned online. POWER/FR

French electricity demand is forecast to edge up by 50 MW to 58.1 GW while consumption in Germany is expected to dip by 790 MW to 60.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Average temperatures are expected to rise in both France and Germany on Friday, the data showed.

Further along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload power TRDEBYZ2 gained 1.1% to 57.35 euros/MWh, rising with carbon permits and fuel prices.

The French 2022 contract TRFRBYZ2 added 1.5% to 56 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.6% to 44.09 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 increased 0.8% to $73.10 a tonne.

German procurement company Ispex said that carbon price growth had slowed in April compared with February and March. It remains unsure whether a corridor of 40-45 euros/tonne will become established.

It added that German Cal '22 power could be driven above 60 euros/MWh if 50 euros is breached before the summer.

On the bearish side, May could bring more global LNG supply into Europe.

($1 = 0.8344 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

