EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip on rising German wind supply

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell slightly in early trading on Monday as German wind supply is seen up, offsetting a rise in demand as temperatures cool in the country.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 117.75 euros ($128.43) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0931 GMT, down 6.9% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 5.2% at 118.50 euros per MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to rise by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) to 18.8 GW on Tuesday while French output is expected to halve, down 4.7 GW to 4.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind power output is expected to fall back to 13 GW on Wednesday and 7 GW on Thursday.

A significant increase in consumption both in Germany and its neighbouring countries is partially offset by rising German wind power, but the opposite happens elsewhere, LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 72% of total capacity. POWER/FR

"Nuclear power's comeback is on track, meeting the surge in electricity demand during Europe's cold spell," Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said in a post on X about French nuclear supply.

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 1.8 GW to 64 GW on Tuesday as temperatures in the country are seen down 1.4 degrees Celsius to 0.7C, while demand in France was projected to rise by 2.5 GW to 62.7 GW as temperatures remain flat, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 shed 3% to 108.35 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 117.25 euros/MWh.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

