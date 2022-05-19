EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip on lower demand, higher nuclear availability

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - European spot power prices dropped on Thursday on expectations of lower demand and higher French nuclear availability.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery ticked down 1.2% to 209 euros ($219.14) per megawatt hour (MWh) as of 0822 GMT. The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.2% to 208.25 euros.

Power demand in Germany is seen down 730 megawatts (MW) on Friday at 57.3 GW, while consumption in France is projected to shed 590 MW to 46 GW, the data showed.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to shed 1 GW to 8.1 GW on Friday, while that in France is seen gaining 920 MW to 3.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply levels in Germany are expected to reach around 14 GW Monday and fluctuate between 13 to 17 GW through the week.

The weather forecast over the next three weeks shows an expectation for persistent high-pressure anomalies, causing renewable input from wind and hydro to remain subdued, broker Marex said in a research note.

French nuclear availability rose 2.9 percentage points to 52.7% of available capacity as two reactors returned online. POWER/FR

EDF revised downward its expected nuclear power output for 2022 to a range of 280-300 terawatt hours (TWh), as a revised outage schedule would result in a steeper reduction in supply.

Eleven reactor outages were extended on Thursday, with some extended for several additional months.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 dropped 0.8% to 227 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 305.25 euros Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 1.2% to 83.69 euros a tonne.

Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's GAZP.MM 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

($1 = 0.9537 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

