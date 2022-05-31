EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip on increased wind supply

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Tuesday, on an expected rise in renewable supply in Germany.

"The German residual load decreased day-on-day, thanks to improved wind and solar supply," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the trend is expected to a lesser extent throughout the region.

German delivery of baseload power TRDEBD1 on Wednesday traded down 3.4% at 211 euros ($226.57) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0951 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 price shed 3.4% to 212 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to gain 2.9 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 4.9 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average levels in the country are expected to reach 7 GW Thursday then drop to around 5 GW Friday.

Power supply from wind turbines in France was seen ticking down 420 megawatts (MW) to 1.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 52.1% of available capacity.POWER/FR

Consumption in Germany was seen down 200 MW to 56.7 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France is seen flat at 45.2 GW.

Along the curve, the traded German and French forward curve contracts rose as the European Union agreed on a deal to ban most Russian oil imports, tracking rising fuel costs. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:

German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.7% to 238.50 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 239.50 euros earlier.

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after a close at 303 euros Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 0.2% to 84.17 euros a tonne.

Russian gas flows to Europe directly to Germany and via Ukraine fell with Moscow escalating its cuts to European supply as it halted delivery to Dutch trader GasTerra.

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the EU should go even further and discuss a seventh package of Russia sanctions that would include steps against gas imports.

($1 = 0.9313 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.