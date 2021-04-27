EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip as temperatures rise in Germany

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices slid in wholesale trading on Tuesday, with German demand forecast to dip on expected warmer weather.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 shed 2.8% by 0912 GMT to 60.25 euros ($72.66) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 4.2% to 65.25 euros.

German power usage was forecast to drop by 300 megawatts (MW) to 58.5 gigawatts (GW) by Wednesday, with French consumption expected to rise by 310 MW to 48.5 GW.

Average temperatures in Germany are forecast to rise by 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 11.2C while dropping 0.4C to 13.4C in France, Refinitiv data showed.

On the supply side, wind power generation is expected to edge down in Germany by 270 MW to nearly 10 GW and French supply is forecast to drop by 1.3 GW to 1.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to shed 810 MW in Germany to 10.9 GW while declining in France by 400 MW to 1.4 GW.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 66.2% of capacity. POWER/FR

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 decreased by 1% to 57.75 euros/MWh, tracking falling carbon and fuel. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was 8% down at 57.65 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances lost 1.1% to 46.66 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $74 a tonne Monday.

German transmission grid operators (TSOs) presented to the regulator a reworked network capacity plan, adding five years through to 2040 to a 2035 plan issued in January.

They added requests for 55 km of additional line revamps, as well as cable provisions for a further 10 GW of offshore wind and 5 GW of hydrogen electrolysis capacity.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.