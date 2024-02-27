EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip as German solar supply set to rise

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dipped on Tuesday, on expectation increasing solar supply in Germany will outweigh the fall in wind supply, while demand was also seen easing slightly.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 ticked down 4.9% to 72.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1006 GMT, while French day-ahead power TRFRBD1 edged down 0.7% to 69 euros/MWh.

"Fundamentals point in the bearish direction (for Wednesday), and in addition thermal availability is improved," LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said.

Solar power supply in Germany is expected to rise 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 5.9 GW on Wednesday while German wind power output was expected to dip by 360 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 7.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

French wind supply was expected to drop 5.3 GW to 4.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind supply is expected nearly triple to around 22 GW on Thursday, and then drop back to around 16 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability was flat at 72% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is seen down 230 MW on Wednesday to 61.2 GW while demand in France is expected stay mostly flat at 60.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 fell 1.3% at 69.60 euros/MWh, while the French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 rose 2.9% at 68.70 euros/MWh.

Uncertainty over the European Union's decarbonization plan REPowerEU volumes is seen as one key driver for low carbon prices, Veyt analyst Marcus Ferdinand said.

"Even if there is a tightening effect further out in phase 4, the worries over the short-term additional supply could keep the carbon price muted," he said.

French gas consumption continued a two-year decline in 2023 due to warmer weather and demand reduction policies implemented in the previous year, while storage levels remained high at the start of this year, gas grid operator GRTgaz said on Tuesday.

