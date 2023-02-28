EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip as German residual load drops

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell slightly on Tuesday, as wind power output was expected to rise in Germany while demand was seen down in the country.

The expected increase in renewables output for Germany is completely offset by a rising residual load in France, Refinitiv analysts said.

They added that increasing thermal availability, especially from coal, is another key element for the sideways price signal.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 8.6% to 141.24 euros ($149.86) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1009 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.4% to 158.10 euros/MWh.

Average wind supply levels in Germany are expected to remain around the same level on Thursday before rising to just under 13 GW on Friday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

Power group EDF EDF.PA said that it would convert some bonds into shares to strengthen its balance sheet after posting a record net loss of 17.9 billion euros last year due to an unprecedented number of outages.

Power demand in Germany is projected to edge down 160 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 59.6 GW, while consumption in France is expected to rise 780 MW to 67.6 GW.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 dipped 0.3% to 150.50 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with an ask price of 171 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.9% to 99.30 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

