EUROPE POWER-Spot prices climb on cold, still weather

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose as wind power generation in Germany for Friday was forecast to drop as temperatures fall, pushing up French demand.

Wind supply is expected to continue to decline in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands and consumption to rise slightly, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday was up 7.6% at 425 euros ($375.26) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0907 GMT, after reaching a high since Sept. 13 at 445 euros earlier.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 6.8% to 469 euros/MWh, after reaching a high since Sept. 6 earlier at 485 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to drop by 5.8 gigawatts (GW) to 4.3 GW on Friday, while in France it was expected to add 990 megawatts (MW) to 2.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French imports from all neighbouring countries were recorded around 14 GW during morning peak hours, RTE data showed.

French nuclear output rose 1 percentage point to 63% of available capacity with the return of the Cruas 2 reactor. POWER/FR

The Cattenom 4 reactor, which has had its restart delayed by several days, was put in an unplanned outage and is now expected back on Dec. 9.

Power demand in France is projected to add 310 MW to 68.5 GW on Friday, while consumption in Germany is expected to drop by 1.4 GW to 62.2 GW, the data showed.

Temperatures are seen falling in both countries on Friday.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 1.9% at 400 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with an ask price of 477 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.6% to 88.63 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9546 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

