EUROPE POWER-Spot prices at multi-month lows on rising wind supply

PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell on Wednesday as wind power supply was expected to rise in Germany and demand was seen lower throughout the region.

"Wind power supply continues to increase, suggesting a bearish outlook also for tomorrow," Refinitiv analysts said in an online note.

They added that German lignite and gas availability was forecast to increase.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday plummeted 67.2% to 21 euros ($22.33) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1008 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 30 at 20 euros.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 fell 54.2% to 33 euros/MWh, to its lowest since Aug. 5, 2021.

French nuclear availability rose five percentage points to 69% of available capacity as three reactors returned to production. POWER/FR

There is to power supplies in France until at least mid-January, the head of the country's CRE energy watchdog said.

Power consumption in Germany was seen down 630 megawatts (MW) to 51.9 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to dip 460 MW to 46 GW, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price of 234 euros.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price of 269 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1.6% to 86.87 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9404 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

