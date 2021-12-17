EUROPE POWER-Spot price rises on colder weather, lower French wind

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Monday rose as wind power supply was forecast to be lower in France, where demand is expected to rise as temperatures tumble.

French Monday baseload TRFRBD3 was at 450 euros ($509.94) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1011 GMT, up 24.7% from Friday delivery.

Monday baseload in Germany TRDEBD3 traded at 364 euros/MWh, 1.7% up from Friday delivery.

Demand is expected to rise by 2.1 gigawatts (GW) in France to 70 GW, while in Germany it is forecast down 6.3 GW to 56.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Temperatures in France are forecast to drop by 1.6 degrees Celsius from Friday to 4.5C on Monday, while Germany is expected to be 4.4C colder than on Friday at an average temperature of 1.7 degrees.

On the supply side, wind power output in France is seen down 2 GW Monday at 4.5 GW, while that in Germany is expected to gain 810 megawatts (MW) to 8.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability gained 0.6 percentage points to 72.9% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

Power forwards rose on concern over French nuclear availability over the winter months.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 was up 2.5% at 244 euros, below a 245.50 euro record hit in the previous session.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at a contract high of 265 euros on Thursday.

The French first quarter 2022 contract TRFRBQH2 reached a contract high of 540 euros/MWh while the French January contract TRFRBMF2 was down to 610 euros/MWh after reaching a contract high of 668 euros on Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, fell 2.7% to 83.43 euros a tonne.

Talks between European Union leaders on energy policy ended with no agreement on Thursday.

Russian gas flow requests to Germany via the Yamal pipeline were down 15% on Dec. 17.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Alexander Smith)

