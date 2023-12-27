EUROPE POWER-Spot price bids down on mild weather, high wind speeds

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power price bids on Wednesday were well below pre-holiday closing levels due to mild weather and high wind speeds, while power forwards posted gains along with carbon.

LSEG data forecast a doubling of German wind power volumes and falling demand on the day-ahead. LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said in a note that Germany would be a net exporter for the entire day.

German TRDEBD1 baseload power for Thursday was untraded at 0910 GMT but bid at 19 euros ($20.99) a megawatt hour (MWh) versus a Dec. 22 close of 25.5 euros. An asking price earlier on Wednesday of 40 euros had been withdrawn.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was indicated in a 28.8-32 euros bid-ask range, having closed at 57 euros on Dec. 22.

German wind power output is forecast at 40 gigawatts (GW) for Thursday compared with 18.5 GW expected on Wednesday.

French nuclear availability fell by three percentage points over the holiday period to stand at 75% of available capacity on Wednesday. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is predicted to ease by 500 MW day-on-day to 48.5 GW and by 1.1 GW in France to stand at 49.5 GW on Thursday.

Further out, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 gained 5.1% to trade at 97.8 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was up 4.6% at 95.8 euros. Both positions were at levels last seen on Dec. 8.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1gained 2% to 80.50 euros a tonne, representing a three-month high in the rolling December expiry carbon price.

German retail prices portal Verivox said that between January and December, household power prices across the country fell by an average 21% to 38.09 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

However, basic local prices at many companies from January will go up by 12.1% again to 42.71 cents, mainly due to higher network fees and the withdrawal of some state support, said the portal. It recommends price comparisons and supplier switches.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Sharon Singleton)

