EUROPE POWER-Spot plunges as green power supply rises, demand low

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped sharply on Wednesday as the region expected ample renewable power volumes and the holiday season kept demand low.

"Tomorrow's outlook is bearish, mainly characterised by a significant increase in wind and solar generation in Germany," Refinitiv analysts said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 37.3% to 46.8 euros ($51.45) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0748 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 50 euros, down 16.7%.

German wind power production was forecast to rise by a third to hit 29.7 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday compared with 19.4 GW expected for Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar power supply was seen up 2.7 GW to reach 7.8 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 58% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Heavy rain has raised water levels on the Rhine sufficiently to allow cargo vessels to sail fully loaded again after early summer dryness had depleted the river, data showed.

Power demand in Germany was forecast to edge down 200 MW to 52.1 GW day-on-day, while French consumption was expected to fall by 1.5 GW to 40.1 GW.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.2% to 133.8 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 lost 1% at 160.5 euros.

Berlin has made a breakthrough in its talks with the European Commission on plans for new hydrogen and gas power plants, but has yet to agree on how they will be subsidised, the economy minister said on Tuesday.

German utility Uniper presented plans to move away from fossil fuels with billions of euros in green investments, and delivered record earnings in the first half of 2023 in a turnaround following its government bailout last year.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

