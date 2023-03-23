EUROPE POWER-Spot plummets on more wind, thinning demand

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped sharply on Thursday under the weight of German wind power increases and as demand eased ahead of the weekend.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Friday delivery lost 26.6% to trade at 56.5 euros ($61.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 24.9% to 62 euros/MWh.

"A further increase in renewable output which brings wind generation circa 15 GWh/h above normal paints a decisively bearish outlook for tomorrow," said Refinitiv analysts.

German wind power production is forecast to increase by 2.8 gigawatts (GW) to 33.5 GW on Friday and range between 13 GW-30.2 GW next working week, representing up to half of total capacity.

French wind output is projected to rise by 1.3 GW to 12.6 GW.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The ongoing strikes against pension reforms in the country mean 21 GW of power capacity overall are offline, according to union statements, while maintenance at 11 reactors remains delayed.POWER/FR

France's parliament voted in favour of a government nuclear investment plan with a large majority on Tuesday.

Power demand in Germany is projected to shed 400 megawatts (MW) day on day to reach 56 GW on Friday while consumption in France is expected to nudge down 200 MW to stand at 47.4 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was in a 136 to 137 euros/MWh bid-ask range, having closed at 134.8 euros.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 saw a bid at 187.5 euros, having settled at 186 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2% to 91.48 euros a tonne.

German power grid operator 50Hertz has obtained a loan worth 600 million euros to finance an offshore grid connection for wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

German utility EnBW has made a final investment decision for its 2.4 billion euros He Dreiht offshore wind project.

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

